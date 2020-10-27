General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I will make university tuition-free for the disabled – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

The opposition leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has said that his next government will make tertiary education free for the disabled if he is voted into power come December 7.



According to Mahama, the NDC is a party known for addressing the challenges of the marginalized such as Persons with disabilities and that is why they have embarked on an affirmative action targeting Persons with Disabilities in the area of education.



“The next NDC government will implement a free tertiary education programme for the disabled,” Mr Mahama said at an engagement with Ghanaian professionals in Accra on Monday, 27 October 2020.



This means that our disabled brothers and sisters will not pay any fees from the basic level to the tertiary level of education. To support special needs education, we will work closely with the Paediatric Society of Ghana and parents to institute early medical screening for new-born and pre-school children in order to identify children with disabilities.”



He said the NDC will give PWDs more support and attention in their next government. “Apart from this, we shall reverse the shortfall in allowance to PWDs caused by this Government’s reduction of the District Assemblies Common Fund. We will raise it back to 7.5% from the current 5%, so that PWDs can receive more support."



To remove the existing bottlenecks which militate against easy access to funds by the disabled, we have decided to establish a Disability Fund in the Districts to meet their needs. While we create new jobs, we will also prioritise people with disabilities and ensure they have their fair share of the jobs as citizens in line with the principles of social justice.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.