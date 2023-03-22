I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears

General News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawusi Barker-Vormawor has sworn to make President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s life miserable over the alleged treatment of some persons arrested by the state in connection with the Western Togoland secession.



According to the activist, he has information that some persons suspected to be part of the successionist group are being held in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) without charges.



“I heard a story today that several Ghanaians picked up in connection with Western Togoland have been held in BNI/NIB custody over a year without any charges brought against them.,” he wrote in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.



The activist also alleged that some of the suspects have died while in custody and the state without recourse to their families have since gone ahead to bury them.



“Some have died and the bodies were not released to their families but buried by the state at its pleasure,” he alleged.



He has thus vowed to make President Akufo-Addo pay for the treatment of the alleged suspects upon the completion of his term of office.



“I am praying to God, that none of these grave allegations of abduction and disappearance against Nana Addo’s Government are true.



“But if they are, I swear on my grandmother’s grave that when this man leaves office, I will make his life a living hell!” the activist said.



Article 57 (4) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana stipulates that “…the President shall not, while in office, be liable to proceedings in any court for the performance of his functions, or for any act done or omitted to be done, or purported to be done, or purported to have been done or purporting to be done in the performance of his functions, under this Constitution or any other law.”





Meanwhile, the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, has sentenced five Western Togoland secessionists to a total of 25-years in prison.



The suspects who were sentenced on Tuesday, March 21, 2022, were arrested by the police in September 2020 after they blocked the Aveyime road from Accra with sand and attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police, Stations in the Volta Region.



The High Court convicted the five accused persons on 17 March 2023 after finding them guilty of offences contrary to the Prohibited Organisations Act 1976 (Supreme Military Council Decree/SMCD20).



The first two of the four charges under SMCD20 proffered against the accused were:



Attending meetings of a prohibited organization contrary to Section 2(1)(b) of SMCD20, and Making contributions to the funds of a prohibited organisation contrary to Section 2(1)(g) of SMCD 20.



The third and fourth charges were participating in the campaign of a prohibited organization, contrary to Section 2(1)(d) of SMCD20, and being a member of a prohibited organization, contrary to Section 2(1)(i) of SMCD20.







