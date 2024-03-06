I will liaise with the presidency towards completion of Marine Drive project – Egyapa Mercer

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Tourism minister-designate, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has stated that he will liaise with the necessary stakeholders to ensure the successful completion of the Marine Drive project.



He gave the assurance during his vetting in Parliament, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.



He noted that the project was moved to the Office of the President in 2020 and that he will liaise with the presidency to ensure the project’s completion.



“I am not so sure whether the Marine Drive is not making any progress because, as we speak, the consortium partners are actually on site doing preparatory works.



"I am aware that sometime in 2020, [the project] was moved to the Office of the President and there has been some indication of a desire to have the tourism ministry take over the project.



“So, I intend to liaise with the Office of the President to ensure that the project is executed to its logical conclusion and I can assure you that whatever I have to do to ensure that we see some progress, I will do," he said.



The Marine Drive Accra is a 241-acre redevelopment scheme of Accra’s waterfront initiated by Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.



It is expected to also provide infrastructure to support the country’s developing cultural and creative industries.