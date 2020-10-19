Regional News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: GNA

I will keep supporting orphans, prisoners – Nana Dankawoso

President of the GNCCI has pledged his continuous support for the less privileged

Nana Dr Appiagyei Dankawoso I, the President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has established that said he will not stop being benevolent to prisoners, widows, orphans and other less privileged in society.



“I will keep helping these people till I die and even if I die, it is my wish that the Children’s Home, prisoners, widows and other needy people benefit from my personal will, or whatever dividend or profit that comes out of my investment,” he said.



Nana Dankawoso said this when he paid a visit to the Countryside Children’s Home at Awutu-Bawjiase in the Central Region to donate assorted items and celebrate his birthday with the inmates and some widows.



He donated cooking oil, bags of rice, beans, flour, tomato paste, groceries, shoes and clothes to the inmates.



Accompanied by his mother, Rose Apenteng, Nana Dankawoso also donated a US-manufactured ‘KTA’ android mobile phone, African print and clothing to the foster parents.



He said the donation was made with support from Healthilife Beverages Limited, Kinapharma Limited, Casa de Ropa, an agribusiness company, and the Mount Zion Methodist Church in Dansoman and Teiman.



The GNCCI President said he had supported the Orphanage for 13 years as well as the Nsawam and Kumasi Central prisons and more than 200 widows, adding that it was through giving that he received and that enabled his business to thrive.



He, therefore, encouraged corporate entities to, as part of their social responsibility, support the vulnerable in society.



“It is so satisfying to come here three or four times every year to throw a party for these children and support them. For the Christians, I will quote proverbs 11:25 that says; a generous person will prosper and whoever refreshes others will be refreshed,” he said.



“For Muslims, who practice Zakat, I appeal that they turn towards the orphanage, widows, prisoners and other needy persons to give them support.”



He advised the public to preach peace as the nation prepares for the elections and desist from politics of insult.



Mr Osei Owusu, the Administrator of the Home, said some inmates had graduated from different universities, including the University of Development Studies, Tamale, and the Accra Technical University, due to the continuous support from Nana Dankawoso and other benevolent individuals and organizations. “We are so much overwhelmed by this wonderful and beautiful support from them, especially when they never hesitate to travel this far to support us” he said.



“We will never forget about them and they should remember that the children always pray for their protection and progress. May God richly grant them longer life and joy.”



The Home, currently on a 24.5 acre land, has a children population of 60 with a boarding basic school.





