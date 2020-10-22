General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

I will investigate Menzgold scandal – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has promised to investigate the Menzgold scandal when elected as president in the December 7, 2020 general elections.



Addressing NDC supporters in Tarkwa at the launch the party’s campaign in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency on Tuesday, Mr Mahama said the next NDC government will use all legitimate means to retrieve the locked up funds of Menzgold customers.



He was concerned that the government has made no significant effort to retrieve the customer's money.



“What is so special about NAM 1 that Akufo-Addo is shielding him? Why do you unleash the police on innocent customers while NAM 1 walks free,” he fumed.

