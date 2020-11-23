General News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

I will implement Special Prosecutor’s report on Agyapa – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, says the next NDC government will implement recommendations of the Special Prosecutor on the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal, when elected in the December 7, 2020, presidential election.



He said the only thing that will save those who have been found culpable in the corruption risk assessment report by the Special Prosecutor is for them to return the money before the NDC is sworn into office on January 7, 2021.



Mr Mahama made this known on Saturday when he addressed NDC supporters at Bosomkyekye in the Mampong constituency as part of his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.



He said despite promising not to run a government of family and friends, President Akufo Addo has packed his government with members of his family and friends, hence the unprecedented level of corruption in the Akufo-Addo government.



"They are trying to offload Ghana's mining royalties through a shady deal called Agyapa and when we complained, they decided to hold on. But now what we are being told is that the President has directed that the deal be taken back to parliament and I know they will not succeed. Because the NDC is going to win this election and immediately after the victory, those people who have looted money from Agyapa should quickly return our money. Otherwise, we will work with the recommendations of the special prosecutor", he warned.



Mr Mahama said the next NDC administration will institute concrete measures, including Operation Sting, to fight corruption.



He, therefore, entreated electorates to vote for him and NDC parliamentary candidates in the December 7, 2020, general elections to enable him to work hard to provide jobs, implement Free Primary Healthcare and state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme to empower the youth with employable skills.



For his part, the chief of Bosomkyekye, Nana Sarpong Ofori Gyimah II, commended Mr Mahama for his sterling performance during his tenure as president and urged his people to vote for Mr Mahama on December 7, 2020, to enable him to complete abandoned projects started by the Mahama government before leaving office in January 2017.





