‘I will give it to you well well if you make a mistake and approach me' – Ken Agyapong warns ‘traitor’ NPP MPs

Politics of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has warned colleague lawmakers who attacked him during the party’s presidential primary.



Speaking on the recent episode of the KSM show, the Assin Central Member of Parliament accused some of his colleagues of betraying him as they went about badmouthing him.



He noted that while he is not going to go after them, he will not hold back from lashing out at any such person who approaches him in the future.



“If you make a mistake and approach me, I will give it to you well well,” he told KSM.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, the audacity of any such person to try and approach him will be a direct insult to his intelligence which he will not countenance.



“Such people, the mere fact that they get the courage to come to you means that at the back of their mind you are stupid, and I will prove to you that I am not,” he stated.



Kennedy Agyapong in November 2023, lost the NPP flagbearership to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Dr Bawumia won the contest with 61.43% of votes while Kennedy Agyapong came second in the four-man contest with 37.41%.



While noting that he had no problem with individuals who voted or campaigned for the vice president, the Assin Central MP said he feels embittered by the character assassination that some people including persons he considered associates subjected his person to.



Watch the full interview below:







GA/SARA