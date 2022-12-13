I will give a befitting response to all your lies and gibberish - Sammy Gyamfi 'assures' Pablo

General News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Genfi has said he will soon respond to some lies which have been peddled against him by the re-elected National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo.



Sammy who was one of the party folks who relentlessly rallied behind Brogya Genfi who was Opare Addo's contender said he committed no crime by doing so prior to the elections.



In a Twitter post, Sammy Gyamfi called out George Opare Addo adding that he will respond to his claims when the time is right.



"@georgeoaddo I committed no crime in supporting @BrogyaGenfi over you in the just-ended NYO elections. If this is the route you want to take, then bring it on. At the right time, you will get a befitting response to all the lies and gibberish you have been spewing since yesterday,” he tweeted.



Prior to the NDC National women, youth congress, Sammy Gyamfi openly campaigned for Yaw Brogya Genfi to be elected National Youth Organizer.



However, Bronya Genfi lost by a 25 votes difference to George Opare Addo at the end of the congress.



During an interview with Opare-Addo, he expressed disappointment over Sammy Gyamfi's endorsement of his contender over him, adding that all efforts to reconcile with Sammy Gyamfi prior to the elections appear to have proven futile.



