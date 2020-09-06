Politics of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I will get married in 2021 to celebrate NDC's victory - Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC

The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamf, has announced his intention to tie the knot in 2021.



This, he stated, is to celebrate the gargantuan re-election of former President John Dramani Mahama after the December general election.



“I will get married in 2021; it will be a victory wedding,” he stated on Accra-based Neat FM.



However, Mr Gyamfi, who was very certain about the date, said he is still waiting on God for his missing rib.



The father of a nine-year-old boy, in response to who his wife-to-be is, said “God will provide”.



Mr Gyamfi, however, dispelled rumours that his fiancée is a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.