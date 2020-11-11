Politics of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

I will fix challenges facing constituents - Abdulai Abanga

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the Binduri Constituency

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Binduri Constituency in the Upper East Region, Abdulai Abanga, has expressed worry about the under developed nature of the area, particularly lack of water and banking facilities.



He pledged to fix the challenges when given the nod and complained that as a result of the lack of water facilities in the area, women and children had to spend a lot of time commuting long distances in search of water.



Mr Abanga, the former Chief Executive of Bawku Municipal Assembly expressed the worry when he outdoored his development agenda for the constituency at Binduri on Monday.



He said he intends collaborating with the Binduri District Assembly to purchase a vehicle driller that would be used to drill more boreholes in communities in the constituency to help address the situation when elected in the forthcoming general election.



The Parliamentary aspirant, who is also a financial expert, further expressed disappointment at lack of a banking facility in the district and the constituency and stressed that he would use his rich experience to ensure a banking facility was established in the constituency.



Mr Abanga, who had mobilised the women groups in the constituency to form Village and Saving Loans Associations (VSLAs), to enable them to borrow and start small scale businesses, noted that his dream was to make women groups as shareholders of the bank.



“Although the NPP government has constructed a lot Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compounds and school infrastructure in the area and roads, if elected I will use my lobbying skills and knowledge to scale up such projects.



"I cannot afford to fail my constituents when given the nod and my administration will also be based on an open-door policy, thus by humbling myself and welcoming cross-fertilisation of ideas towards growth and development.



“I assure you I’m not going to be an armed chair parliamentarian, I’ll always interact with my constituents to know your plights and root them for redress through parliament and other development partners.



“Although I have not yet been elected as the Member of Parliament for the area, I have drilled about 30 boreholes for my constituents and attended to other needs to improve living standards,” Mr Abanga said

