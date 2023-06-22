I will fire my Chief of Staff if he misconducts himself - Ken Agyapong as he files nomination forms

Politics of Thursday, 22 June 2023

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has said that one of the easiest things he will do is to sack people who do anything that goes against the country, no matter how close they are to him in power.



He explained that, in the instance he becomes the president of Ghana, even if his chief of staff misbehaves, he would not hesitate to have him sacked.



Speaking at the NPP Headquarters in Accra after he had filed his nomination forms, the flagbearer hopeful, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, stressed that it is the only way to imbibe discipline in the populace.



“I believe in accountability, I’m sorry. If God gives me the nod, he’ll be a chief of staff, but one strike, he’s out. Ghana first, he comes second. If he does anything against this country, I’ll fire him. That is the only way we can move this country.



“So, can you imagine if I’ve fired my chief of staff, the rest will sit up because even the chief of staff fired, then what about me the director, what about me the manager? It trickles down, and we’ll become disciplined. Discipline is key to the success of this country,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong is among a number leading New Patriotic Party (NPP) members who have so far submitted their forms to lead the party as its presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.



