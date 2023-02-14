I will ensure investor confidence in Ghana - Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku

Politics of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A former member of Parliament for Offinso North Constituency and former Minister for Regional Cooperation and Trades and Ministry, all under the President Kufuor Agyekum administration, Kofi Konadu Apraku, has mentioned that one of his key plans when given the nod to lead both the New Patriotic Party and Ghana respectively, is to reinstate investor confidence in the country.



Kofi Konadu Apraku, also a former chairman of the ECOWAS council of ministers, has joined Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyepong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Mr. Addai-Nimoh in the race for the presidential candidature of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



According to him, the most important thing to do when he becomes president is to stabilise the economic nature of the country through programs and policies that will rake in the confidence that the current economic mismanagement has driven away from both domestic and foreign investors.



He said the plans and programs being proposed by his party colleagues, who are also vying for the presidential nomination, are not the necessary ones needed now, looking at where the country has gotten to.



He added that the best thing to do is to consolidate what the country has at the moment and make good use of it to stabilise the economy. He added that as part of his plans to stabilise the economy, he will first look at restructuring the government to facilitate cutting down expenses. This, he said, will help build an efficient, robust, and aggressive economy, which will create opportunities.



Apraku touted himself as the best candidate to lead the NPP to victory in 2024 owing to the fact that he has garnered all the experience and built great relationships with the rank and file of the elephant party.