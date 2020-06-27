General News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I will do everything in my power to lead NPP to another victory - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the National Council and the National Executive Committee of New Patriotic Party that he is going to lead the party to a resounding victory in the December 2020 Presidential elections.



The president made this declaration during his acclamation ceremony as Flagbearer of the NPP held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Saturday, June 27, 2020.



“I shall with Gods help do everything in my power to justify your decision and lead this most deserving party to another victory in December,” the president assured.



President Akufo-Addo after his acclamation for the fourth time nominated Vice President Dr Bawumia as his running mate.



The nomination of the vice president received a unanimous endorsement of the National Council and the National Executive Committee.



The vice president in his speech after his endorsement thanked the party leadership and the president for the honour.



He touted the Akufo-Addo government's achievements in the last three years whiles assuring that he will continue to work with his boss to ensure the development of Ghana, should they get the nod for another term in office in the December election.

