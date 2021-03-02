General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

‘I will disown my child if he is gay’ - Allotey Jacobs

Former NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs has stated he is repelled by the activities of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) to the core.



On his accord, regardless of God being tolerant and compassionate, He has since time immemorial stood against homosexuality and all its related activities.



“I read a portion of the new testament where God told Peter he had cleansed pigs and other animals for consumption. Before I read that scripture, I hated pigs but I now rear them. God says he has cleansed all things and made them whole but not homosexuality. He hates it to the core.



I hate the idea of the LGBT community to the core. If it is brought to my attention that my child is engaged in such an act, I will disown him. I hate it and it shouldn’t be practiced”, he said in an interview with Done Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.



He pointed out that during creation, God never created animal pairs as same sex, “because He knew two male goats cannot make a kid. He created Adam and Eve for a purpose and the order of the Lord is for men to marry women and nothing more.



Referencing the bible on some drastic measures people of the old took against homosexuality, he said, “some male youth wanted to sleep with a Levite in the book of Judges but he offered his female servant to do as they please with, to which they agreed. But after reporting his ordeal to the Levite tribe, they sent a large army to end that tribe of Benjamin. This tells you how much God hates such people”.



Conversation and anger towards LGBT practices have been renewed in Ghana following a fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group.



The EU office in Ghana has also declared support for the group.



But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that the legalization of same-sex marriage will never happen under his watch.



According to the President, “I have said this before, and let me, in conclusion, stress again that it will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legalized in Ghana. It will never happen in my time as President.”



