I will deliver economic freedom through agriculture – Afriyie Akoto

Politics of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Afriyie Akoto has reaffirmed his commitment to steering the party towards financial autonomy and self-sufficiency, free of government and external funding.



He pledges to promote fiscal independence through commercial enterprises, enhancing the party’s self-reliance and creating sustainable employment opportunities for the youth and dedicated party members.



He made the remarks while speaking to journalists to announce the suspension of his campaign, which was to start on Monday, October 2, 2023, following the death of former First Lady Theresa Kufour.



Dr. Akoto emphasised that having had the opportunity to travel around the country, he has taken note of several challenges facing the party base, stressing his commitment to creating commercial ventures to create wealth for the over six million party grassroots.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto outlined his commitment to prioritising agricultural transformation at the highest level of government through the implementation of a well-defined vision and strategy to drive the country into prosperity.



He added that he will institute, in addition to the economic management team, an agricultural management team headed by the President to drive agricultural development.



“As I already stated, I was born into the party. I am dedicated to the party’s values and ideologies. It is my family. I have nowhere to go. I am still an active member. Despite the challenges and difficulties in the party, I will always be a member. I have no plans to leave the NPP. I will always be a member. I’ve travelled across the country, and there isn’t a single place I haven’t seen.



I have interacted with the party’s grassroots, and they have communicated their concerns and issues. Several party members are dissatisfied. They are concerned because they do not believe they have benefited from the party. The party is facing various issues, which is why I have stated my interest in leading it. I want you to vote for me because I have your interests at heart.



I am convinced that agriculture can revolutionise Ghana and keep its economy stable. Farmers have received scant assistance from the government. I want to make things better. I know for a fact that we can invest in other sectors such as road development, health care, and education through agriculture. Our reliance on gold and oil must stop. Agriculture is the way forward. That is why I am pleading with you, the delegates, to vote for me.