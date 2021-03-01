General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Class FM

I will deal with siren abusers in Greater Accra Region – Minister-designate

Regional Minister-designate for Greater Accra, Henry Quartey

Regional Minister-designate for Greater Accra, Henry Quartey has said if confirmed as Regional Minister, he would ensure that persons who abuse the use of the siren on the roads of the region are punished.



The Regional Minister-designate was speaking when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, 1 March, 2021.



Mr Quartey described what he was about to do if confirmed as Greater Accra Regional Minister by the Committee as not being “nice in the ears” of Members of the Legislature.



He said: “What I am about to say will not be nice in the ears of [my] colleagues (MPs). The abuse of sirens.”



Touching on innovations he would bring to the region, Mr Quartey added that: “When given the nod, I would ensure that the abuse of sirens and blue lights are minimized. This is an innovation I want to bring to the region”.