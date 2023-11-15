I will correct errors and return – Ken Kuranchie after Supreme Court dismissed suit against Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's rejection of his application challenging the eligibility of former President John Dramani Mahama to contest the 2024 elections, Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie the Managing Editor of the Daily Searchlight has expressed his commitment to rectify the errors in his suit and return to court.



The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, November 14, deemed Kuranchie's application defective, leading to its dismissal.



Speaking to reporters following the court's decision, Kuranchie, who is also a private legal practitioner, acknowledged the discussions about the potential outcome and maintained a resilient stance.



"We have been having discussions about this process for about two weeks now, and this was envisaged as a possible outcome. As lawyers, when we come to court, sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose, but you take it along in your stride, then you hope for a better day," 3news.com quoted him to have said.



While admitting that oversights can occur in legal processes, he assured that he would correct the errors in his documents and return to court.



“Sometimes these oversights happen. I shall be contesting primaries, after the primaries, on 2nd December, I will have more time to correct the documents and come back.”



It can be recalled that the journalist turned politician in June 2023, filed a suit against the former president, challenging his eligibility to contest again to become president of the country.



In his writ to the court, he prayed the court to declare the true and proper interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, clearly stipulating the number of years of a presidential term to be four years.



He argued that the declaration and proper interpretation of Article 62 of the 1992 Constitution, would mean that a former president of Ghana is not qualified to seek election again.



As a result, he asked the court declare to prevent John Manama from pursuing his presidential ambition.



However, in a ruling by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, it threw out the suit and declared that the former president, John Dramani Mahama, can run in the 2024 General Elections.





