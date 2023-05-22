I will continue to trumpet John Mahama's achievements - Ho MP aspirant

Politics of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays, Contributor

One of the seven parliamentary candidate aspirants in the Ho central constituency of the Volta region on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Raphael Kobla Korda, says he will continue to preach the good deeds of former President John Dramani Mahama.



Korda contested the Ho central parliamentary seat on Saturday (May 13) but pulled 424 votes only out of a total of 2,175 votes cast; this placed him in the third position in the race.



Addressing the media a week after the election, Korda said although he did not win the seat, he is happy that Mr John Mahama has won the flagbearership race in the constituency.



He said, "As we reflect on the recent election and its outcome; I lost but am very happy His Excellency (HE) John Dramani Mahama (JDM) had 99.54% in my constituency, Ho Central. It is very important I express my gratitude for the incredible support and unwavering dedication that I have witnessed throughout my campaign period."



He said Mahama's victory in Ho happened because he played a role, "Myself, my team, and my followers were dedicated to campaigning for myself and HE John Dramani Mahama, which contributed to the good results for JDM," he said.



Korda said, "Furthermore, I promise never to relent, but continue advocating and trumpeting John Mahama's achievements and mega projects he left behind before leaving power, which is breaking down day in, day out under this government led by "Akpefu Adu" (Akuffo Addo)".



Korda has pledged to support his fellow losers and the winner, Edem Kofi Kpotosu, in order to join forces to reclaim power in the come 2024 general elections.



He said, "...am still poised to contribute to delivering the 100,000 votes in Ho Central for JDM."