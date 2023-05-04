I will complete abandoned projects and initiate new projects in Anyaa Sowutuom - Mahama

General News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) will complete all abandoned projects should the party win the 2024 elections.



According to him, he will ensure all existing projects are completed and new projects will be initiated and put to judicious use.



Former President Mahama emphasized that an inventory will be taken of all ongoing projects with strict time lines to ensure their completion to prevent wastage of scarce resources.



Former President John Mahama said this in a speech read on his behalf by the National Women Organiser of the NDC, Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw at a meeting with NDC Anyaa Sowutuom female leaders in Sowutuom, a suburb in Accra.



The event was organised by a chieftain of the NDC, Hajia Mariama Zakari who is contesting as the NDC Anyaa Sowutuom parliamentary candidate. The program was held under the theme "Mobilising Female Delegates for Victory 2024".



Another project of concern was the abandoned hospital and market at Ablekuma- Abase which has been left to rot by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



Dr. Hanna Bissiw promised that the NDC will address the poor road networks and drainage in the constituency.



She rallied delegates to vote massively for former President John Mahama and Hajia Mariam Zakari in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.



She explained that Hajia Mariam Zakari has the requisite expertise and competence to win the seat in the 2024 general elections, saying "she possessed such qualities to wrestle the seat from the NPP".



Hajia Mariam Zakari in her address endorsed the candidature of the former President John Mahama. She said, "he is the candidate who can be entrusted with the country's responsibilities".



She promised to wrestle the seat from the NPP in election 2024 when she is elected as the parliamentary candidate.



Hajia Mariam said the constituency lacks development despite over a decade in the hands of the NPP and it was time to unseat them for the betterment and growth of the area.



The NDC is set to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13, ahead of next year's elections.