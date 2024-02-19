I will choose Akufo-Addo's leadership over Bawumia - NDC General Secretary

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that he will choose the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over that of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking during an event at the Dome Kwabenya constituency, where party flags were unveiled ahead of the 2024 elections, he painted the vice president as an embodiment of deception and hypocrisy, describing him as "the biggest liar" in the history of Ghana.



"Bawumia is the worst of them all. The biggest liar, that person, if you joke and you think Nana Akufo-Addo was bad, then I am telling you he is going to be far worse.



"Nana Akufo-Addo may have all the problems, but trust me, if you put Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, I will choose Nana Akufo-Addo and leave Bawumia," he said.



He went on to highlight the President's straightforward nature, acknowledging that while Akufo-Addo may have flaws, he doesn't pretend.



Kwetey stated that if Akufo-Addo doesn't like someone, he makes it clear, contrasting it with what he sees as Bawumia's deceptive behaviour.



"Nana Akufo-Addo may be desperate, he may be bad, but at least Nana Akufo-Addo does not pretend. If he doesn't like you, he doesn't like you, but this one is a snake who smiles with you but is dangerous.



Kwetey urged NDC members to do everything in their power to prevent Bawumia from becoming president in the 2024 elections.



