Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: 3 News

I will build a petrochemical industry at Bonyere – Mahama

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has assured the chief and people of Jomoro that his next government will establish a petrochemical industry at Bonyere.



According to him, to demonstrate how committed the NDC is, the project has been featured prominently in their manifesto.



“It was during the term of the late President [John] Atta Mills that we started drilling for oil in commercial quantities. It was during that time that we constructed the Atuabo Gas Plant. If you look at the plan, apart from the Atuabo Gas Plant, there was another project which was a petrochemical industry which was to be sited here at Bonyere. Unfortunately, we lost power and therefore could not proceed to put up the petrochemical industry.”



Addressing the people of Bonyere in the Jomoro Constituency on the third day of his five-day tour of the Western Region, the former president indicated that the petrochemical industry forms part of the second phase of the NDC administration’s grand plan to industrialize the Ellembelle and Jomoro constituencies in the wake of the discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantities.



“…but the plan is still there. Even if you look at our manifesto, we have detailed in it that we will construct it if by God’s grace we come to power. Because the oil and gas development project is still very dear to the NDC.



“The phase two is here at Bonyere which is the petrochemical industry. The NDC has the plan and the drawings are still with us. So, if we come to power, I’m assuring you that we will go ahead with the project so that the youth of Bonyere can also get work to do in the oil and gas sector.”

