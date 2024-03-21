I will bring back inactive members - Aspiring PNC General Secretary promises

Politics of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: GNA

Yakubu Faharudeen, an aspiring general secretary for the People’s National Convention (PNC), says he will bring back into the party the inactive members when given the nod.



Mr Faharudeen said bringing such members back would enhance the chances of the party in the December 7, 2024, general election.



He said there were vibrant members who have relaxed, and others are joining other parties due to the disunity and lack of resources in the PNC, a situation that was hindering the progress of the party.



He explained that the party was endowed with brilliant and talented members who would be able to utilise their skills to support the party if brought back, saying that he was in good relationships with most of them who were supporting the path he had taken.



Farudeen, who is currently the Deputy General Secretary, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that he had gained enough knowledge and experience in his current position as well as being a member right after he completed the tertiary level of education.



He added that he would ensure that the party’s resources are well utilised in regaining parliamentary seats they lost over the years.



“Usually, when there is a runoff in a general election, you see some of our leaders joining either NPP or NDC, and after that, they don’t come back to the party,” he stated.



The aspiring general secretary added that he would ensure that polling agents were brought on board and trained for the upcoming election so that they could win their votes.



He said the PNC was the best alternative for Ghana's development, adding that the politics of ideas in the country is gradually fading due to monetisation.



“When I get the nod, this country is going to experience a different type of PNC, and we are going to show the NPP and NDC the exit,” he stated.