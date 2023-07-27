I will bring back death penalty if I become president - Obiri Boahen

General News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has criticized parliament's decision to abolish the death penalty from the constitution, stating that it could lead to an increase in mob justice.



In an interview on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV/Radio morning show hosted by Nana Abu-Prah on Wednesday, July 26, the lawyer expressed support for mob attacks, saying, "I will support mob attack on this note, why should you imprison someone for life for a murder case and describe his punishment which is death as a human right issue?



"What happens to the right of the person who was killed, doesn’t he/she also have the same right?"



Obiri Boahen continued by emphasizing his stance on the matter, declaring, "I'll scrap this law and bring back the killings. You can't have freedom of movement anymore in this country because victims are having the same right to life.



"We have created an atmosphere of fear and panic for ourselves because we pardon and pamper murderers on human right grounds. I’m telling you, if I, Obiri Boahen became the president, you'll see what would happen in this country. Enough of that ugly noise! Ghanaians are sick and tired of the panic."



The lawyer went on to express his belief that life imprisonment does not effectively deter crime and warned against the dangerous consequences of abolishing the death penalty.



He referred to the loss of discipline in Ghana over the years and criticized past presidents for not implementing the death penalty in the name of safeguarding human rights credentials.



According to him, this approach means the rights of those killed are overlooked.



