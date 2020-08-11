Politics of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: 3 News

I will bring Parliament home – NPP Asuogyaman candidate assures

Paul Asare Ansah, NPP Member of Parliament aspirant for Asuogyaman Constituency

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament aspirant for Asuogyaman Constituency, Paul Asare Ansah, has promised to bring governance to his people should he win the elections.



He said he will organize periodic town hall meetings for the people to know what is happening in the constituency in order not to be left out.



The NPP Parliamentary candidate gave the promise in an interview on Monday, August 10 on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare.



Mr. Asare Ansah stressed that “I will bring parliament home. I will meet them every week to explain things to them”.



He added: “I will organize assembly hall meetings every month because I have to be a servant to the people”.



“I am already doing these. Asuogyaman could have been better if it has had a better leader like me and I want to be the best Member of Parliament Asuogyaman has ever had in the history of the constituency,” he vowed.





