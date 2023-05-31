I will break the 8 and go into Jubilee House – Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

In a bold declaration, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia expressed his belief in securing victory in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) slated for November 2023.



According to him, he will break the eight-year presidential term limit in Ghana, adding that he will occupy the esteemed Jubilee House come 2025.



Addressing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters alongside Volta Regional Minister Dr. Archibald Letsa, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged and appreciated their unwavering support.



Proclaiming to resounding cheers and applause, he stated, "I want you to know that I appreciate your support, we are going to break the eight. First of all, we are going to have to go and file for the flagbearership, which I am going to do."



This announcement carries immense significance, signaling a notable development in the internal politics of the NPP as preparations for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections intensify.



On May 30, 2023, Dr. Bawumia's campaign team, comprising Sammi Awuku, Fred Oware, and Ayisi Boateng, collected his nomination forms from the party's headquarters, underscoring the significance of his candidacy. Widely regarded as one of the frontrunners in the race, his aspirations have gained considerable momentum.



In recent weeks, Dr. Bawumia has embarked on an extensive nationwide campaign, engaging with party executives, grassroots supporters, and influential figures in various communities.



The Vice President's campaign has centered around showcasing his impressive track record in implementing key government programs, including the successful One-District-One-Factory initiative and the transformative Planting for Food and Jobs program.



Dr. Bawumia's determination to secure victory in the flagbearership race is underpinned by his vision to transcend the traditional eight-year limit, symbolizing a renewed era of leadership and progress. With aspirations to assume the highest office in the land, he emphasized the importance of unwavering support from his followers.



The NPP's upcoming flagbearership race promises to be an intriguing contest that will shape the party's future trajectory. As Dr. Bawumia's campaign gains momentum, his economic expertise, advocacy for digitalization, and ability to effectively communicate government policies position him as a formidable contender.



With the nation eagerly observing the dynamics of the race, the NPP's internal politics take on heightened significance, setting the stage for a transformative and consequential journey towards the 2024 general elections.



