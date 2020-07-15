Politics of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

I will be first to support election 2020 call-off - Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has confirmed he will be the first person to support election 2020 call off had government move ahead of the virus to take early precautions.



To him, the COVID-19 virus is very stubborn to the extent that it hates nonsense.



"The virus hates late precautions being taken at a time, this shows that leaders must move and act instantly ahead of the virus otherwise if a country always wastes time in taking decisions on what to do next to fight the virus, the virus will now go ahead of them to cause lots of mayhem."



" . . had government not taken its failed politically strategized policies in fighting COVID-19, I will be the first person to support it call off 2020 elections," he said.



In an interview with UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' political discussion show, the ranking member on health in Parliament insisted "all government policies to fight COVID-19 have failed, yet he can't understand why they want to keep to the same policies when they need to be reviewed, for as the adage goes one has all things when he/she has life and its vice versa".



With a heated voice, the NDC COVID-19 response team member affirmed: "there is no political party in the world that has been so responsible in COVID-19 fight than the NDC."



"More than 80% of our COVID-19 response team members are Medical Doctors, and we are not just talking but have as well contributed our quota towards the fight," he justified.









