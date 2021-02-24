General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

I will be fair and firm in dealing with galamsey – Abu Jinapor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remains committed to the fight against illegal mining known widely as galamsey, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister-nominee for Lands and Natural Resources has told Parliament.



Speaking during his vetting, Abu Jinapor indicated the president’s resolve to fight the canker remains unshaken.



He further indicated that he has been instructed by the president that in the event that he gets the approval from Parliament, he should continue the drive to stamp out illegal mining.



Abu Jinapor stated that despite the challenges encountered in the battle against the canker, the Akufo-Addo-led government’s resolve is unwavering.



“In such crusades, you will encounter challenges. But what I can say without a shred of equivocation is that, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is absolutely committed in making an impact in the illegal small scale mining industry. His policies were rolled out in the first term and there were some achievements and some challenges” he said.



He also promised to be ‘fair and firm’ in handling the sector, stating that it will be suicidal on his part if he does not commit himself to fighting the menace.



“My instruction from the president is that I go there and work hard to ensure that we reduce the incidences of small-scale mining in the country. It’s a big issue in almost every mining country but I want to give a firm assurance that if I get the approval from this house, I’m moving in there to apply the law without fear or favour. If I don’t do that, I will be setting up myself for failure”, he said.



Samuel Jinapor added that President Akufo-Addo ought to be praised for his ‘audacious and ambitious’ drive to fight illegal mining.



"The work and effort of President Akufo-Addo in his first term in relation to his effort to sanitize the small-scale industry in our country is perhaps the most audacious and ambitious.



“He ought to be commended for making efforts in dealing with the problem. When the President said he put his presidency on the line for the galamsey fight, he meant it and indeed he walked his talk," the nominee added.



