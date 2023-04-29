I will be disappointed if you abandon Kumawu roads after funeral rites of late MP - Kumawuhene to govt

Regional News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: elvisanokyenews.com

The Paramount Chief of Kumawu, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua II, has urged the NPP-led government to complete the ongoing road construction in the area to debunk claims that the construction follows the demise of the late MP, Philip Atta Basoah.



According to the Kumawuhene, although he can testify to the fact that the construction of the Kumawu town roads is predetermined by the government, the completion of the roads will heighten the trust and confidence in the people that indeed the construction of the road was determined by the government.



Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua II made these remarks when the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him at his palace as part of his visit to observe the one-week funeral celebration of the late MP.



Kumawuhene said he would be disappointed and disgraced if the government failed to complete the town roads after the funeral rites of the late MP.



He further heaped praises on Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for his contribution to the nation building especially the Gold for Oil policy.



Kumawuhene said the policy is exceptional and it is contributing significantly to national development.