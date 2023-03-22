'I went to the bank one day to cash $10 million just to stare at it and return it' - Aliko Dangote

General News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

For most wealthy people, it may take some time before they realize the value of the wealth and assets they possess.



Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, has shared details about how he once did an unbelievable thing: he went to the bank to withdraw a large sum of money just to stare at it. Yes, you heard that right!



Speaking in an interview with Mo Ibrahim, Aliko Dangote, who is currently worth $13.5 billion according to Forbes, recounted the moment when he made his first $100 million and the action that proceeded.



“When you first start a business, your target is to make your first million and I did that but after the years went on, I realised I had about US$12 to $13 billion and I said okay fine, all these numbers are just written and so one day, I went the bank where at the time, there were fewer restrictions and so I wrote a cheque to cash of $10 million dollars for myself.



“…So, I put the money in the boot of my vehicle and went home to open it just to look at it which made me believe I truly have money,” a hearty Dangote said while the crowd in the audience laughed and cheered him.



He further revealed that he went to the bank all by himself to cash the cheque, stare at the money at home and returned the money to the bank the following day.



Despite recording a drop in fortune of about $400 million, bringing his wealth to $13.5 billion, Nigerian business magnate, Aliko Dangote still emerged as the wealthiest person in Africa for the twelfth consecutive time.



This was captured in the recently released 2023 list of Africa’s billionaires compiled by Forbes Magazine.



Aliko Dangote, who is noted for being a renowned industrialist, is expected to see his net worth increase on the back of commencing production on an oil and petrochemical refinery, which is set to take off later in 2023.







