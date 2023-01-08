I was waiting for my turn to die till I met MBCF - Patient reveals

Regional News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: crimecheckghana.org

The Meena Breast Cancer Foundation (MBCF) has begun the year by settling bills for breast cancer patients struggling to get medical care.



Its first encounter is with Abiba Abu who has been living with breast cancer for the past seven years.



She has been finding it difficult to get treatment due to financial difficulties.



Both Mrs. Abu and her husband who is also down with a stroke deal in charcoal but she said the business is on the verge of collapse because of their ill health.



She told MBCF when she approached the organization for assistance that she was unable to complete sessions of chemotherapy treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.



As a result, she said the disease is reemerging though her affected breast was severed.



“My breast has become sore and when I went to the hospital the doctor said it is because I could not complete the chemotherapy treatment. Even the treatment I was able to undergo was with support from a neighbor who heard me crying in my room out of the pain I was going through,” she said.



The poor mother of four indicated that she was only waiting for her turn to die after the demise of her sister who lost her life to the disease. But she is lucky to have her life spared following her introduction to MBCF.



“My sister resorted to self-treatment so she did not survive the disease. I have made an attempt to get medical attention but I am struggling to get further care. I knew was also going to die,” she recalled.



After interacting with her, MBCF gave her an amount of Nine Hundred Ghana cedis from a Belgium-based donor, known as Rachel for her upkeep and to enable her to undergo regular dressing of her breast at the hospital.



The Foundation promised her further support till she is through with her treatment.



Mrs. Abu also received a mini bag of rice and some bottles of cooking oil from Crime Check Foundation (CCF) after she complained of starvation.



MBCF relies on support from donors to enable them to assist Mrs. Abu and many other patients in the queue seeking support.



Your contribution will make a difference.



Kindly contact MBCF on 0242074276 to support the initiative.



The Meena Breast Cancer Foundation was established on the vision of the late wife of the Executive Director of CCF, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng.



The organization has acquired an office to see to the needs of breast cancer patients.