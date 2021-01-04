You are here: HomeNews2021 01 04Article 1146329

General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Disclaimer

Source: svtvafrica.com

I was sexually harassed whiles in Lebanon - Single mother of 3 shares experience.

Rose Agyeman is a victim of sexual harassment play videoRose Agyeman is a victim of sexual harassment

A single mother of 3, Rose Agyeman who travelled to Lebanon to make some money to cater for her kids met a plight she later ran away from.

Rose worked at the house with the fear of being raped and could barely get rest as she stayed up all day anticipating a foul play by her employer’s brother. According to Rose, he threatened to kill her if she did not comply.

”I had to stay up because I was scared he would come into my room. I had to stay alert all-day when he came by the house. One time, he threatened to stab me with a knife if I did not obey, ” Rose said.

Rose went to Lebanon in 2019. Before leaving, her Ghanaian agent told her she would work in a factory because Rose had heard disturbing stories of house helps in the country.

Nonetheless, she worked as a house help in a family house though she didn't like the job. After her employer realised that she prefered another job, they made her stay there a nightmare.

She later had to flee to the Ghanaian embassy in Lebanon. Her family had to get a loan to bring her back home. Rose came back in February 2020.

