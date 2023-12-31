'I was rethinking my life' – Iman Vellani reacts to Ghanaian Osei Boateng named as CNN hero

General News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Canadian actress Iman Vellani had nothing but praise for Ghanaian CNN Hero for 2023, Osei Boateng, when she met him recently.



The two met at an event where the CNN named its Hero of the Year 2023.



Speaking to CNN after the award ceremony, in a video shared by the media giant, on December 30, 2023, Iman Vellani, who is best known for her role as Ms Marvel in "The Marvels", said she was left astounded by the work Osei Boateng was doing for ordinary Ghanaians.



The actress, who introduced the 2023 CNN Heroes, described the work by the Ghanaian as ‘incredible work’ which has been helping to save the lives of many Ghanaians who suffer from very preventable diseases.



“I was rethinking my life. It's so incredible, just knowing that people like Osei exist in this world, not just doing important work but integral work,” she said.



Osei Boateng, who was adjudged one of the 10 CNN Heroes for 2023, said that he has been inspired by the award to do more.



He added that winning the award also puts him in the position to expand his work to many Ghanaians in rural communities.



“So, this award means a lot, most importantly to the rural community members. This award has given us the platform to show our work to the world, to get the support that we need, to expand into additional communities and save more lives,” he said.



Boateng is a healthcare professional who is pursuing a Master’s in Business Creation at the University of Utah, in the United States of America.



Osei Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of OKB Hope Foundation, a non-profit organisation, was the only African on the list of contenders for the spot.



OKB is based in Ghana and uses a mobile van to render primary and preventative healthcare services to rural people who are unable to access health facilities because of proximity, or, are unable to pay for these health services.



As a way of bringing healthcare to these rural folks, Osei Boateng has converted a van into a mobile healthcare clinic that resembles a doctor’s office, with solar panels installed on it to allow the team to have access to electricity.



The van, according to a report by myjoyonline.com, operates in the Ashanti Region but has also rendered free services in parts of the Greater, Eastern, and Central Regions.



"It's so incredible, just knowing that people like Osei exist in this world."



