I was referring to NAPO, not Otumfuo – Wontumi on allegations of disrespecting Asantehene

Drama unfolded at the shrine of Antoa when the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, met the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, who accused the former of disrespecting the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The Kokosohene accused Wontumi of saying that he had his own kingdom and can challenge the Asantehene if he is not happy with some of his decisions and pronouncements.



While addressing the caretakers of the Antoa Shrine on the matter, Wontumi said that even though he did say he had his own kingdom, he was referring to a political kingdom.



He, however, refuted that claim that he said he can challenge the Otumfuo, saying that, that part of his statement was towards the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, a.k.a. NAPO.



“I didn’t even think of it (disrespecting the Asantehene)… It is not true. I mentioned a name. I said do you think I’m afraid of NAPO. I mentioned a name.



“Nananom, with all due respect, it was NAPO, the MP, who had arrived and I said ‘Do you think I’m afraid of him? Why are you being hypocritical? Do you think I’m afraid of him? Why should I praise him when he has done nothing for me? Why should I speak about him with fear,'” he said in Twi, in an audio recording of what transpired when the two men met at the Antoa Shrine.



The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Wontumi, added, “It was him (the Kokosohene) who mentioned the name of his majesty and I said ‘Eiii what problem are you trying to cause’. Within one minute of my saying this, this woman - the NPP woman’s organizer, said ‘I was speaking about a political kingdom’… I was referring to NAPO.”



But Nana Kwaku Duah insisted that Wontumi’s derogatory remarks were directed at Otumfuo, saying, “He said it, I was sitting by him”.



Wontumi is said to have cursed the Kokosohene and his family by invoking the Antoa deity after the chief allegedly wrongly accused him of making derogatory remarks against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The Asanteman Tradition Council, while settling the matter, directed that the two men present themselves at the shrine of the deity for arbitration and rituals to release them from the deity's oath.



The conflicting narratives presented at the sacred place prompted the caretakers of the Antoa Shrine to direct them back to Manhyia for a proper resolution.



The Asanteman Traditional Council recently cleared Wontumi of these allegations, but the curse placed on the Kokosohene remains unresolved until a comprehensive settlement is reached at Manhyia.



