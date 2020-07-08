Politics of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

I was ready to partner Mahama as running mate - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia has disclosed that he wouldn’t have turned down an offer to partner John Dramani Mahama in this year's General elections, if the opportunity had presented itself.



According to him, though he had expressed interest, the party and flagbearer found it more convenient to appoint someone who is very capable like himself to assist the flagbearer.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia programme, he explained that the party which has the utmost respect for women settled on a female running mate who they believe has the competence to lead the country even in the absence of the President.



Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman has an impeccable record even in her days as vice-chancellor of a prestigious university.



"So there was a unanimous decision in accepting her when her name was proposed by flagbearer John Dramani Mahama at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting yesterday (Monday).



"I find it very laughable when people want to compare Veep Bawumia to Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang. The fact is Veep Bawumia is not a standard for Jane . . . the National Democratic Congress as a party believes the appointment of Prof. Jane is in the right order and will ensure our victory come 2020," he added.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is the third running mate the NDC is selecting from the Central Region after the late John Atta Mills was first selected in 1996 and the late Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.



The NDC announced Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s selection on Monday, a decision that has since been touted by NDC MPs and spokespersons.



She previously served as the first female Vice-Chancellor of a public university in Ghana when she was appointed to head the University of Cape Coast in 2008.



When Mahama won the 20212 elections, she was appointed Minister for Education and served from 2013 to 2017 before the NDC was ousted in the 2016 polls.



