I was promised $100,000 to drop Agyinasare's case - Spokesperson of Nogopko alleges

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, the spokesperson of Nogokpo, has made startling allegations, claiming that some chiefs who had come together to summon Archbishop Agyinasare, the leader of Perez Chapel International, have been compromised, leading to their silence on the matter.



Speaking on the Mama Grace show, Nufialagah Mawufemor revealed that what began with good intentions on how to address the case involving Archbishop Agyinasare took a different turn due to bribery attempts.



He explained that when Archbishop Agyinasare was summoned to Nogokpo over his comments labeling the entire community as a "demonic headquarters," several political leaders reached out to him, offering a substantial $100,000 bribe.



"The way we wanted to handle this Agyinasare-Nokogpo issue, trust me, Nogokpo would have been a heaven where investors and a lot of people would have flocked with various opportunities," Nufialagah Mawufemor stated.



"It got to a point with what I saw happening; I had to go live on Facebook to disassociate myself from the issue because people are looking up to me, and I don't want anybody to tag me as going to take a bribe.



“I was already accused of taking bribe and yes people called me to make offers during the issue. I was promised 100,000 dollars to drop the issue but for the love of the people I declined. People have taken it and I Ieave them to their conscience," he added.



He added that pastors, political leaders, and traditional leaders also attempted to intercede, but the Nogopko community stood firm on their position until compromises started emerging.



TWI NEWS



Nufialagah Mawufemor also alleged that Togbui Adamah III, the Volta Region's Paramount Chief and President of the Some Traditional Council, initially part of the plan, had distanced himself from the press conference they had, and he believes that the chief had been compromised.



In June 2023, the Chiefs of Nogokpo had summoned Archbishop Charles Agyinasare within 14 days, expressing dissatisfaction with comments describing Nogokpo as the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region.



Archbishop Agyinasare clarified his comment, expressing no malice toward Nogokpo or its people, explaining that he was referring to a specific incident, not the town itself.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA