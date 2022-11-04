I was only cited for a traffic offence – Sosu denies reports of arrest

General News of Friday, 4 November 2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has denied reports by some media outlets that he has been arrested for a traffic offence.



The MP was reported to have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for reckless and inconsiderate driving.



“The lawmaker, who broke the law was arrested on November 3 2022 after he was seen driving in the middle of the road around Airport in his vehicle with registration number GB-9776-21 with no regard for law abiding pedestrians and other road users,” one of the reports indicated.



But Francis-Xavier Sosu, in a post shared on Facebook on Friday, November 4, 2022, said that he was never arrested but rather cited for traffic offences.



“I have not been arrested nor under Arrest. The reports making rounds are not entirely accurate. I was cited for traffic offences yesterday, Thursday, November 3 2022 on my way from Parliament to an event in the Constituency,” parts of the post read.



“This morning, I was in the La Court to have the matter dealt with. I am currently in Parliament performing my parliamentary duties. Again, I am not under arrest,” he added.



The MP also berated the police for the handling of his case.



“It seems to me that the news of my arrest is more important to the Ghana Police Service than their core mandate. For instance, how many persons were cited for traffic offences yesterday?” he questioned.



