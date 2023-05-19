I was not sponsored by the National Executives – Defeated Asawase candidate

Politics of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A defeated parliamentary aspirant in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in the Asawase constituency has denied being sponsored by the party’s leadership as part of efforts to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak.



The incumbent MP had accused the leadership of the party of sponsoring his contender to unseat him in the primaries.



But addressing a press conference, the defeated aspirant described the claims as false.



“The issue about me being a favourite candidate, wow how lucky I am? I remember last year this same establishment barred me from contesting. So I don’t think there’s any iota of truth in these allegations. I wasn’t in any way sponsored. 70 percent of the money I have spent came from my personal coffers, and 30 percent came from people I have empowered in one way or the other. I never had any contributions from any business or party person, I can say that with authority.”



He further added, “Let me once again congratulate my brother Muntaka Mubarak for his success in the just-ended parliamentary candidate elections. I have already communicated and congratulated him. There’s a need for my supporters to stay calm and let cool heads prevail. Let’s all unite and rally around our re-elected parliamentary candidate so that, come 2025, Muntaka Mubarak will return to Parliament. He has all my support, and I’m encouraging my supporters to also support him so that at the end of the day, NDC will come out victorious in the upcoming elections.”



Masawudu Mubarick, who received 734 votes in the primaries, was running against incumbent MP Muntaka Mubarak at a time when some party supporters in the constituency were calling for a change.



However, the incumbent Asawase MP won with 1,063 votes and accused some party insiders of a grand scheme to unseat him after he lost his position as Minority Chief Whip.