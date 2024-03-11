I was not impersonated during E-Levy passage - Adwoa Safo breaks silence

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adowa Safo, has broken her silence regarding the allegation that she was impersonated by another woman in parliament during the passage of the E-Levy Bill in 2021.



According to her, she was the one in the House when the controversial tax on electronic transactions was approved.



It can be recalled that during the passage of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy, popularly known as E-Levy in parliament, a light-skinned lady popped up in the House wearing a face mask that concealed part of her face and sat in the seat of Sarah Adwoa Safo.



For a long time, the Dome Kwabenya MP has been silent on the matter until she appeared in an interview with Accra-based Onua FM on March 11, 2023.



When she was asked if indeed she was impersonated by one Afia Akoto on the day the levy was passed, Adwoa Safo stated, “I was the one.”



She explained that the reason some people thought she was not the one was because she had gained some weight after giving birth to her child.



“As a woman, anytime you give birth, you undergo visible changes. The lady they saw appeared much heavier than what I used to look like. But I will say on authority that I was the one.



“But I had just gone through maternity. Even now, when you look at me, you can testify that I have changed,” she stated.



