I was not groomed to attack Rawlings – Omane Boamah counters Ahwoi

Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah

Former Communications Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah has denied claims by Professor Kwamena Ahwoi that he and other young politicians in the NDC were purposely groomed to speak up to JJ Rawlings.



The NDC kingpin in his book ‘Working with Rawlings’ has suggested that some young ministers under the erstwhile Mills administration were created to counter attacks on the late President by NDC founder Rawlings.



But in a statement, the former Presidential spokesperson said: “I have read excerpts of the Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s Book, “Working with Rawlings” that appear to suggest I was among a group of young politicians, who were purposely engaged by him and others to respond to and “talk back” at former President Rawlings for the latter’s attacks on the personality of the late President of Ghana, His Excellency John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.



“Respectfully, I need to place on record that this claim is wholly and completely inaccurate and untrue. As a young man and politician with core convictions, I was never engaged nor could I have allowed myself to be used by anyone to talk back at former President Rawlings."



"My principled stand in defending the late President Atta Mills, without insults, against attacks I thought were underserved was borne out of my respect and appreciation of the personality of the late President Mills – the Asomdwehene, his pureness of heart and other sterling and unique qualities that he possessed to a fault”.



The statement added: “The suggestion that my defence of the late President was part of a deliberate “strategy” by elders is irksome to me. It does not reflect my personality as a politician of conviction and not of convenience. For the record, I state emphatically and unequivocally that any claim that I was a recruited participant in any such grand agenda could only be the result of an inadvertent error in recollection and not founded on anything that remotely resembles the truth”.





