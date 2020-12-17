Regional News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: GNA

I was not attacked by NPP supporters, Tema MCE

Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, has denied media reports that he escaped an attack by some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr Anang-La in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said: "We are scandalized by the blatant falsehood in the publication and wish to state that the narrative is false, and only a figment of the writer’s imagination."



He stated categorically that there was no “bad blood” between him and Mr Daniel Titus Glover, the defeated Member of Parliament for Tema East, as they actively campaigned together day and night for the NPP.



The MCE, therefore, called on constituents of Tema East and members of the NPP to treat the news item with the contempt that it deserves.



The statement said, "the Mayor’s Office wish to call for calm among party members, let us close our ranks in these difficult times, as we conduct our own introspection to correct our mistakes to enable us to recapture our seat in 2024”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.