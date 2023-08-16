‘I was not allowed to bath often’ – Lebanon returnee recalls harsh treatments she went through

General News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

A young lady who had a bad experience during her sojourn to Lebanon a few years ago with the intention to do a diligent job and return home to continue her education has recalled how she struggled to live with her first bosses.



Akua, as GhanaWeb decided to call her, said there were many days in her five months stay at the house that she was not allowed to take her bath.



According to her, while speaking with the host of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, Etsey Atisu, her bosses claimed that her bathing always made the water meter run.



“I had a room but I would not stay there because if she returned and saw me indoors, she would get angry. Also, I was not allowed to bath too often because she told me their water meter would be reading. They did not bath a lot themselves… and because of their weather, it was kind of normal,” she said.



Akua, however, said that there were many times that she found a way to take a bath, without anyone knowing.



Sometimes, at night, when they were all asleep, then I would sneak out to go and take my bath before I go to bed.



