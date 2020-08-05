General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I was never trained to attack Rawlings - Kwakye Ofosu replies Ahwoi

Former Deputy Communication Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a member of the NDC has distanced himself from claims by Professor Kwamena Ahwoi that he was part of a group of young NDC communicators trained to attack the party’s founder.



The former deputy Communication Minister’s name was cited by Professor Kwamena Ahwoi in his book ‘Working with Rawlings’ as a member of young politicians who were groomed to talk back at Rawlings who had developed the habit of criticizing Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



But in a disclaimer issued on Wednesday August 5, 2020, Kwakye Ofosu discredited the allegation by Kwamena Ahwoi, maintaining that he has always been an advocate for politics without insults.



He described as ‘inaccurate’ claims by Prof. Ahwoi that there was a grand plan by the party to fight anyone who criticized Atta Mills.



“While acknowledging that the media reports are at best an exaggeration of portions of a book authored by the highly respected Prof Kwamena Ahwoi, I wish to place on record that at no point have I been part of any plot, recruitment exercise or strategy to “talk back” at President Rawlings,” he said in a statement.



“All my contributions in the said matter were devoid of insults or aspersions as claimed by the media reports. It is worth noting that the book in question speaks about our resort to logic rather than insults.”



“I have never required prompting or goading to speak about what I believe to be right or wrong.”



Kwakye Ofosu becomes the second member of the so called ‘babies with sharp teeth’ to deny the allegations by Kwamena Ahwoi.



Earlier, former Communications Minister Edward Omane Boamah rubbished those reports, explaining that his defence of the late president was a personal decision.



“Working with Rawlings” that appear to suggest I was among a group of young politicians, who were purposely engaged by him and others to respond to and “talk back” at former President Rawlings for the latter’s attacks on the personality of the late President of Ghana, His Excellency John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.



“Respectfully, I need to place on record that this claim is wholly and completely inaccurate and untrue. As a young man and politician with core convictions, I was never engaged nor could I have allowed myself to be used by anyone to talk back at former President Rawlings."



"My principled stand in defending the late President Atta Mills, without insults, against attacks I thought were underserved was borne out of my respect and appreciation of the personality of the late President Mills – the Asomdwehene, his pureness of heart and other sterling and unique qualities that he possessed to a fault,” he noted.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.