Politics of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: Peace FM

I was insulted by NDC members over 'comfortable lead' comment – Koku Anyidoho recalls

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho play videoFormer NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition NDC party, Koku Anyidoho has recalled how members of his party verbally attacked him because of his popular 'comfortable lead' comment.

The "comfortable lead" phrase became popular during the 2016 election; when the opposition party had insisted that electoral figures available had put them ahead.

“We are in a comfortable lead,” Koku Anyidoho said at a press conference in 2016.

However, this popular phrase made him unpopular in the party according to him.

Listen to him as he poured his heart out in an interaction on Neat FM:

