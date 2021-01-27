General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I was innocent and you were streetwise - Konadu recalls in tribute

play videoFormer First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

Former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings in eulogizing her late husband and former president says there’s so much she did not know until her marriage to Jerry John Rawlings.



“I was innocent and you were streetwise, there was so much I did not know about the real-life outside the wings and home of Mr and Mrs J. O. T. Agyeman since I had lived in a very protected space under their roof."



She said Mr Rawlings exposed her to most of his friends and acquaintances which went against most of the values as a result of her upbringing.



“I had to learn how to be streetwise, move along with the flow of your friends and acquaintances but it still did not sit well with me. It went against all of the upbringings I had intensely received.”



Mrs Konadu Agyeman Rawlings said these in a tribute read in her behalf by one of her daughters, Princess Amina Agyeman Rawlings at the final funeral ceremony at the Black Stars Square on Wednesday, January 27.



Regardless, Mrs Rawlings recounts she did not give in to the pressure from her husband expressing delight that mutual understanding was reached on the matter.



“You finally understood me to take me as I am. I was who I was and there was nothing I could do about it."



