I was in the hospital a week before the elections – Buabeng Asamoa

Member of Parliament for Adentan constituency, Yaw Buabeng Asamoa

The defeated Parliamentary candidate in the Adentan constituency, Yaw Buabeng Asamoa has revealed that he was hospitalised just a week before the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.



The incumbent lawmaker for the constituency lost to the National Democratic Congress’ Mohammed Adamu Ramadan in the elections.



Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Monday, December 14, he explained that electoral defeat is not new to him since he has lost several elections in the past.



“I was actually in the hospital a full week before the elections. I was in the hospital while conducting my election."



“I was let out by the hospital authority just about almost twelve hours to come and try and work on the elections. But I was in the hospital for nearly a full week before the election started.”



He added “With elections, you can win or lose, I have lost several elections. The only difference is that this time I had it and I have lost it."



“Before, I was looking for it and I didn’t get it so I am comfortable in my and I believe that one can win or lose and as I stand here I am still the director of communications,” he added.

