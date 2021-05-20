'I was in coma for 3 weeks, left crippled after road accident' - Young man narrates ordeal

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A young man has become a victim of the surging road carnages in the country



• He went into coma for three weeks while on admission at the hospital and has not been able to move freely



• According to the victim, he has been abandoned by his family and loved ones



A young man who has been left crippled after he was involved in a ghastly road accident in 2018 has narrated the trauma he went through.



According to him, he was in coma for 3 weeks while admitted at the 37 Military Hospital.



The gentleman who only gave his name as Joshua in an interview with Zion Felix said the accident which occurred at the Atomic Haatso roundabout, years ago, has rendered him a cripple as he said he could not afford to pay the money needed for a surgery.



“I was in coma for three weeks. I could not undergo surgery because I could not afford the money that was needed for the surgery. I am unable to walk and in constant pain.”



Narrating his story, the former car sprayer said living conditions have become very unbearable for him over the past few months adding that life in Accra became very difficult as his upkeep was becoming a major issue for him.



As a result of the predicament, Joshua said he relocated to Aburi for 10 months but later realised that he had become a burden to the people he was staying with so he decided to return to Accra.



The paraplegic furthered that, his girlfriend jilted him after returning to Accra because of his condition.



"After returning to Accra, my girlfriend also left me," he said.



Currently, Joshua is unable to go for check-ups because he is financially unstable to foot his medical bills.



The country continues to grapple with the increasing spate of road accidents killing more people than diseases.

Although there have been several calls for drivers and road users to adhere and pay attention to road signs, all have seemingly fallen on deaf ears.



According to the National Road Safety Authority, there has been a 14.8 percent increase in the number of deaths from road accident so far this year.



