I was diagnosed with COVID-19 but now healthy through God's intervention' - Rev. Mensah recounts

Head Pastor of Grace Baptist Church, Kumasi Amakom branch, Reverend George Owusu Mensah has disclosed he once tested positive with COVID-19 few months back, but by God’s divine mercies, he is now healthy.



The composer of the popular old song ‘Matwen Awurade Anim’ shared the testimony at his 60th birthday celebration, which was held in Kumasi.



In a video covered by YouTuber and publicist, Skbeatz Records, the celebrant opined that he tested positive on his stay in Amsterdam and was quarantined for special treatment.



During his quarantine moments, he stated that he kept himself always encouraged with the Word of God, singing worship songs and praising God amidst the fear and panic from relatives and friends who heard of his condition.



“If I didn’t die last year, I will not die this year. I will live to declare the goodness of God”, he stated in an interview with Skbeatz Records on YouTube.



Even though he was COVID-19 positive, “Here I still stand at my 60th birthday celebration and continuing with the Kingdom business”, he said, adding that he had health assistance from a German doctor who took care of him for free.



Rev. George Mensah is out with a new program titled “Power Walk” which is aired weekly on his YouTube channel.



The legend is also the biological father of fast-rising gospel music artiste Kofi Owusu Peprah.



“Don’t be afraid for God is with you. We must always remember that God is a faithful God and a covenant-keeping God”, he stated.





