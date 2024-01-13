I was detained in Kumasi Central Prisons for 2 weeks for impersonating Adom Kyei - Look-alike shares horrible experience

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

A young man, popularly known for impersonating Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei of the Believers Worship Centre, has detailed how he spent the latter part of 2023 in prison.



Alo Kofi, in an interview with blogger Zion Felix, revealed that, from November 27 to December 12, 2023, he spent his life transitioning from the Pokuase Police cells to Kumasi Central Prisons.



Unbeknownst to him, a humble request for an interview by his friend was the start of his woes after he shared a flyer for the interview on his TikTok page.



"On November 27th, I received a call from a friend who now works at Active TV at Pokuase for an interview. I agreed and she later shared the flyer details with me. I then shared it on my TikTok page; I didn't know I was being monitored," he told Zion Felix in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Alo Kofi recounted how the police badged into the studio to arrest him immediately after his interview was over.



"On the day of the interview, I met a guy who requested to take a picture with me. He was one of the investigators looking for me, unbeknownst to me...After the interview, a policeman walked into the studio and told me I was under arrest," he said.



He was told one Dada Boat, who claimed to be a son of Prophet Adom Kyei, was the one who lodged a complaint for his arrest for impersonating the prophet.



"I panicked and asked, Why? and I was told I had been impersonating Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei. A member of the church, known as Dada Boat, lodged the complaint for his arrest. They told me it wasn't Stephen Adom Kyei Duah who lodged the complaint. I decided to take off my outfit, but they declined, insisting it was evidence for the case."



From Pokuase Police Station, where he spent a night in their cells, he was then transferred to Kenyasi Police Station, in Kumasi and then processed for court.



"I was taken to Pokuase Police Station to write a statement; it was a Monday. After the statement, I was kept in cells until the next day.



"The next day, the commander told me I would be transferred to Kumasi because the people leading the case were in Kumasi. In the afternoon of that day, a van came around for me. I went to Kumasi with the CID in Accra. I was taken to Kenyasi Police Station, where the then CID handed over to a new CID.



"I was then told to prepare for court. I was taken to the Akropong Circuit Court and the charge read to me: I dress like Stephen Adom Kyei and act in love scenes and I also granted an interview and stated that if anything should happen to me, Philadelphia members should be held responsible," he narrated.



Reality then dawned on him when the Kenyasi Circuit Court remanded him for 2 weeks at the Kumasi Central Prisons.



"The court remanded me for 2 weeks at the Kumasi Central Prisons for investigations to continue. I was told to come back on December 12, 2023, for sitting. I didn't pick a lawyer because I didn't have money."



Prophet Adom Kyei finally decided to let go of the case when videos of his mother weeping uncontrollably and sleeping on a bench at the police station for 3 days were sent to the prophet.



"In that period, my mother and my brothers were at the Kenyasi Police station to plead on my behalf. She slept on a bench at the station for three days. In the courtroom, my mom also knelt to plead on my behalf.



"So the lawyer for the church then approached and told me that my pleas had reached the prophet so he had instructed that I should be freed. I didn't even have money for transportation to travel back to Accra.



"It was the church lawyer who gave me money for transportation."



