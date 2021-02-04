General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

I was asked to supply water used to bathe dead bodies for rituals – Mortuary man

File photo of a mortuary attendant

The General Secretary of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana, Richard Kofi Jordan has confirmed rumours that some persons go in for water used to bathe corpses to enable them to perform certain spiritual rituals.



There have been rumours over the years that some mortuary attendants actually sell out water they use to bathe dead bodies which is said to be ‘spiritually potent’ to buyers for all manner of rituals.



Mr Richard Kofi Jordan in confirming that the practice could be going on in some mortuaries possibly in the privately-owned ones disclosed that he was contacted recently by someone to provide the person with such water to enable the person to fortify himself ahead of his enstoolment as a Chief.



According to him, he declined the offer.



“Last month someone I know met me and told me he wants to be installed as a Chief in his hometown and so he wants me to help him to get water that has been used to bathe a corpse. And I told him if it’s Lucifer that sent him, then he has failed. I further told him that if he makes a mistake and goes to another place in search of the said water, he will die before getting to the gate of the mortuary. According to him, in the town that he intends to be enstooled as a chief, whoever sits on that throne dies. Hence he was advised by a ‘man’ of God to look for water that has been used to bathe a dead body for it to be used to perform some rituals to fortify him. For me, I will reject it, but you know what money can do, another mortuary man could be influenced to give away such water. I will not deny that people make such requests,” Mr Kofi Jordan told Okay FM in an interview monitored by Kasapafmonline.com.



He added: “I remember about four years ago, a mortuary attendant in one of the mortuaries in Accra here informed me that someone had come to him with GHC20,000 to bribe him to cut a body part of a corpse for him. The mortuary man said he immediately rushed to the administration to report the person, but by the time he returned the man had fled. So it’s true that people are walking about looking for such things based on their spiritual beliefs and needs. But we the mortuary attendants are very much aware that we can easily die when we engage in such practices because someone might belong to a spiritual group and might have fortified himself before dying.”