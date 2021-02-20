General News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

I was a professional teacher for 21 years – Hawa Koomson tells Parliament

Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister-nominee for Fisheries and Aquaculture has disclosed that she was a teacher with over two decades of experience.



The Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament took her turn at the ministerial vetting on Thursday, February 18, 2021.



Hawa Koomson in a brief profile stated that for twenty-one years, she dedicated herself to teaching and grooming children.



She also revealed that she was born in Sekondi, Western Region, and has three children.



“I served on [the] lands and natural resource committee, gender and business committee of the house. I was born in the year 1966 on the 3rd of February in Sekondi. I’m a native of Salaga, a married woman with three children. Mr Chairman, I’m also a teacher by profession. I thought for 21 years before entering parliament in 2013,” she said.



Hawa Koomson’s vetting was drama-filled as her lack of grasp of the English language and perceived ill-preparedness became apparent during the vetting.



She was found wanting on some questions posed by members of the committee including Sampson Ahi and Nii Lante Vanderpuije, the Members of Parliament for Boadi and Odododiodio.



Her display before the committee has been widely condemned by some public figures who argue that he should not be endorsed by parliament.



Sampson Lardi Anyenini, a private legal practitioner said in a Metro TV interview that she should not be pardoned for the infamous shooting incident.



Sampson Anyenini also was not satisfied with the overall performance of the MP and chided her for not preparing well for the vetting.



“And again, she’s being asked basic questions about fishing and her answers are incoherent; they are actually not accurate. You would expect that she would prepare for it, but her preparation is not adequate and that’s my examination of her,” Samson Lardy Anyenini said.



